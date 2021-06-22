PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Indiana Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Christina Gray Joins Us Live To Speak On Problem Gambling.

A New Way To Help Those With Gambling Issues Has Become Available! Just TEXT GAMB to 53342 .

“You do NOT have to gamble everyday to be a problem gambler. Problem gamblers can gamble frequently or infrequently. Gambling is a problem if it causes problems”

If you or someone you know is struggling with compulsive gambling don’t hesitate to call 1-800-994-8448 or visit http://www.indianaproblemgambling.org for more resources.

Phone Guest:

Christina Gray – Executive Director, Indiana Council on Problem Gambling

