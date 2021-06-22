Indy
New Direction Church celebrates ‘homecoming weekend’ after year apart

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic forced churches across the state to close their doors to in-person services. Now, many are opening back up and they are ready to welcome people as they navigate a new normal.

New Direction Church on East 38th Street still streams their services online, and though those numbers are still soaring, church leaders said the doors of the church are back open.

“We called it our ‘homecoming weekend.’ We wanted everybody to come back home and celebrate because we’ve been apart so long,” Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. said.

Sullivan Jr. said he planned for months for people to come back to the sanctuary for Father’s Day.

“This is our year to rebuild, 2021. We had already shot for that, I guess you could say, by faith,” Sullivan Jr. said.

With the green light from Marion County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, restrictions are relaxing and the church was filled able to be filled again.

