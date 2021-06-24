PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — A judge accepted a plea and sentencing agreement for an Indiana woman, the first to be sentenced after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge of demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for three years probation, $500 in restitution and 40 hours of community service.

A federal judge approved the plead agreement and sentence on Wednesday.

Indiana woman is first to be sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot, won’t serve time was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: