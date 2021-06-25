CLOSE
An Indianapolis Public Schools Panel Joins Us Live To Update Us On The Upcoming School Year!
Also, July 19th at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum, There Will Be A Drive Through Festival Beginning At 11am.
School Supplies Will Be Distributed
To Learn More About All The Recent IPS News:
Phone Guests:
Jamie Vandewalle – IPS, Chief Portfolio Officer, Virtual Learning
Megan Carlson – IPS Health Services Director
Ashley G. Scott – Director of Family and Community Engagement
