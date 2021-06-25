PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

An Indianapolis Public Schools Panel Joins Us Live To Update Us On The Upcoming School Year!

Also, July 19th at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum, There Will Be A Drive Through Festival Beginning At 11am.

School Supplies Will Be Distributed

To Learn More About All The Recent IPS News:

Phone Guests:

Jamie Vandewalle – IPS, Chief Portfolio Officer, Virtual Learning

Megan Carlson – IPS Health Services Director

Ashley G. Scott – Director of Family and Community Engagement

