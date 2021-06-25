Dr. Thomas Brown Speaks on Georgia Being Sued For Voting Restrictions

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Civil Rights Veteran & Our Very Own Harambee Talk Show Host Dr. Thomas Brown Joins Us Live To Speak On Breaking News!

We have learned that the U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over recently enacting voting restrictions.

More on the recent voting restrictions per our partners at RTV6:

“The law requires voter identification with absentee ballots, limits ballot drop boxes, stops volunteers from giving away food and drinks to voters waiting in lines, revises times for advance voting, and more..”

