Community Connection Thursday June 24th 2021
Come Celebrate Fathers! Join The “Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup” For Our Father’s Day Event.
Presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis and the Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup of FIMR/CAT/CAN
This Saturday June 26th 11:00am to 2:00 PM
Boys and Girls Club 3870 N Post Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226
Activities:
Lunch
Safe Sleep Discussion,
Opportunities To Connect With Community Resources
Speakers
Gifts!
ETC.
**Masks will be required and social distancing practiced to ensure safety**
To Register, email: safebaby@iu.edu
Phone Guest:
James Garrett – Executive Director of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males
The Indiana Pacers Have Hired A Returning Coach, Rick Carlisle. Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us With The Scoop!
IndyGo Announces Their Operator Recruitment Campaign.
Help move your city forward!
Want to support your community and make a positive, person-to-person impact on Indianapolis? Join the growing IndyGo team today: https://www.indygo.net/employment/
Contact IndyGo:
Call: 317.614.9212
Email: careers@indygo.net
Phone Guests:
Carrie Black – IndyGo Director of Communications
Nathan Barnes – IndyGo Professional Coach Operator
