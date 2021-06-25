Community Connection Thursday June 24th 2021

Community Connection
| 06.25.21
Community Connection Thursday June 24th 2021

 

Come Celebrate Fathers! Join The “Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup” For Our Father’s Day Event.

Presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis and the Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup of FIMR/CAT/CAN

This Saturday June 26th 11:00am to 2:00 PM

Boys and Girls Club 3870 N Post Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226

Activities:
Lunch
Safe Sleep Discussion,
Opportunities To Connect With Community Resources
Speakers
Gifts!
ETC.
**Masks will be required and social distancing practiced to ensure safety**
To Register, email: safebaby@iu.edu
Phone Guest:
James Garrett – Executive Director of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males

 

The Indiana Pacers Have Hired A Returning Coach, Rick Carlisle. Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us With The Scoop!

Call in and join the conversation at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy
Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Physically/Virtually: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/subscribe/

IndyGo Announces Their Operator Recruitment Campaign.

Help move your city forward!
Want to support your community and make a positive, person-to-person impact on Indianapolis? Join the growing IndyGo team today: https://www.indygo.net/employment/
Contact IndyGo:
Call: 317.614.9212
Email: careers@indygo.net
Phone Guests:
Carrie Black – IndyGo Director of Communications
Nathan Barnes – IndyGo Professional Coach Operator

Photos
Close