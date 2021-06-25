Community Connection Thursday June 24th 2021

Come Celebrate Fathers! Join The “Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup” For Our Father’s Day Event.

Presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis and the Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup of FIMR/CAT/CAN

This Saturday June 26th 11:00am to 2:00 PM Boys and Girls Club 3870 N Post Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226

Activities: Lunch Safe Sleep Discussion, Opportunities To Connect With Community Resources Speakers Gifts! ETC.

**Masks will be required and social distancing practiced to ensure safety**

To Register, email: safebaby@iu.edu

Phone Guest: James Garrett – Executive Director of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males

The Indiana Pacers Have Hired A Returning Coach, Rick Carlisle. Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us With The Scoop!

IndyGo Announces Their Operator Recruitment Campaign. Help move your city forward!

Want to support your community and make a positive, person-to-person impact on Indianapolis? Join the growing IndyGo team today: https://www.indygo.net/employment/

Contact IndyGo: Call: 317.614.9212 Email: careers@indygo.net

Phone Guests: Carrie Black – IndyGo Director of Communications

Nathan Barnes – IndyGo Professional Coach Operator

