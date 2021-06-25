Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Maurice Griffin Explains How Overcoming Heartbreak Inspired Hit Song “Love Peace Happiness”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Heartbreak is one of those things that, sorry if we have to be the ones to tell you this, but you definitely will experience in your life. Luckily you won’t be alone because, again, we’ve all been there, just like the blessed and highly favored homie Maurice Griffin who took that pain and turned it into a super inspiring hit song called “Love Peace Happiness.”

Of course, it only made sense that one of our favorite Sunday Best alums stop by Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell to give us some background info on the song’s roots to his real-life circumstances.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

 

Griffin — yes, “GRIFF” is A-OK with sharing his moniker for now! — came by the show with a vibrance that could brighten up your day even more than the song itself. However, he makes it clear that it wasn’t always like that and how much perseverance it took to get past the hurt in his heart and turn it into something we all can relate and jam to at the same time.

Making sure “your faith always goes before you,” as Maurice cleverly put it in the conversation below, is the key to achieving greater opportunities that you could’ve ever imagined. For the newly-appointed record label owner — shoutout to World Changing Entertainment! — it was clear by the brief chat that he’s living by that notion day by day.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Enjoy our talk with Maurice Griffin for Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, and make sure to also listen close for his hit single “Love Peace Happiness” as well:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

 

Maurice Griffin Explains How Overcoming Heartbreak Inspired Hit Song “Love Peace Happiness”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close