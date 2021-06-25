PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

One thing you’ll always get out of Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell is some music that truly speaks to your soul. A new song that currently speaking to our spirits around here is the holy hit “Hold On Me” by Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene and John P. Kee!

By the grace of God himself, we were able to get two out of three of those men to come by the show and speak with Erica to not only premiere the single but also explain how it all came together.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Both pastors came through with such conviction on the song that it only made sense to get some insight on the creative process. For Pastor John the union almost felt familial, which he even joked could be due to the fact that he might just be Travis’ biological father — he’s kidding, of course! Still, their connection definitely feels like it’s right at home, and we’re just glad they came to the good sis Erica to debut the single in all its glory.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Take a listen to “Hold On Me” by Travis Greene, John P. Kee and Kirk Franklin below, and listen further for an exclusive breakdown of how it all came together:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Travis Greene & John P. Kee Describe Their Approach On New Kirk Franklin Collab “Hold On Me” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: