There’s nothing quite like two beautiful Black women having a moment of unity to celebrate each other and their respective career paths. That was the case when our very own head honcho, the ever-vibrant Erica Campbell, had the opportunity to be interviewed by renowned journalist and media personality Gia Peppers for the latter lady’s Give You The Game interview series.

We could spend all day talking about boss lady E, but check out how Gia describes their time together below:

“Erica Campbell is a mother, wife, First Lady, author, entrepreneur, host of her “Get Up Mornings” radio show, and a Grammy-Award winning Gospel artist on her own and with her sister Tina Campbell in Mary Mary. Before COVID changed the world, I sat down with her to discuss how she balances it all while keeping faith first, and how she has done so for over 20 years. Watch as we also have great girl talk about dating, called-off engagements, trusting God in every part of your life, and more.”

Throughout the 20-minute convo, you’ll learn a lot about Erica that speaks to her work ethic, family values and even the ways she overcame heartbreak and low points in her career and life. Having Gia there to bring exuberant energy and a sisterly vibe to the conversation pretty much made this feel like a destined union for anyone needing some uplifting today.

Take a look at Erica Campbell’s interview with Gia Peppers for Give You The Game below, which occurred in the comfort of her Los Angeles home. Enjoy and stay blessed:

Erica Campbell Gives Game To Gia Peppers On Juggling Multiple Careers, Dating & Faith was originally published on getuperica.com

