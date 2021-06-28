Indy
HomeIndy

Parents, school leaders, officials discuss diversity in the classroom

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Cheerful African American elementary schoolgirl works on science project

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents, educators, state legislators and Indianapolis Public School commissioners spent Saturday morning discussing the importance of racial diversity in the classroom.

Building a diverse teacher pipeline was the main topic of conversation. Statistics collected by Rise Indy say 70% of IPS students are minorities and 70% of full-time educators in the district are white.

A panel discussion and Q and A focused on ways to improve diversity in the classroom and personal experiences.

“I know first hand as a parent raising my children, it’s been difficult for my children not to be in their classroom that looks like them, that’s educating them and I’ve had to bridge that gap,” parent and community advocate Amanda Boyd said.

Rise Indy has several recommendations for IPS, including strengthening the grow-your-own program, recruiting and retaining a diverse teacher pool and waiving expenses for testing for those teachers.

“When you have folks that are teaching you and they look like you, there’s a natural empathy and sympathy that goes along with that,” Rise Indy founder Jasmine Shadheed-Young said. “It really transcends any sort of subject, but it’s really seeing a person as a human and that connection, like it did for me, helps any other student.”

Read more from WRTV here

Parents, school leaders, officials discuss diversity in the classroom  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close