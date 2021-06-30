Celebrity News
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Supreme Court

Sentence Announced In Bill Cosby Trial

Source: Handout / Getty

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby‘s 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges, clearing the way for the 83-year-old comedian to be freed from prison.

According to WKYC in Philadelphia, Cosby will walk out of a state prison a free man after his lawyers appealed to the court and argued Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

In an opinion issued by the court, the court agreed to review two pieces of the case Cosby’s lawyers challenged last June. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers of Cosby’s. The other examined Cosby’s argument he had an agreement with a former prosecutor he’d never be charged for any of his alleged crimes.

This story is developing.

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Supreme Court  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

