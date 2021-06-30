CLOSE
Step into a digital world of art when THE LUME Indianapolis debuts at Newfields July 27, 2021.”
“THE LUME Indianapolis will feature nearly 150 state-of-the-art digital projectors that can transform two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional world that guests can explore through all their senses.”
This is the largest exhibition experience in Newfields’ 137-year history with 30,000 square feet of immersive galleries!
Tickets for th”e Lume Indianapolis Ticket Sale Dates:
July 1st Member Presale
July 6th Public Tickets On Sale
More Info Here:
Also On AM 1310: The Light: