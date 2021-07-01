PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The 35th Black and Minority Health Fair 2021

Sunday – July 18th, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Indianapolis Convention Center

– A Part Of Indiana Black Expo, Inc. and Summer Celebration

For Transportation to the Black Minority Health Fair, You Can Call:

888-673-0002

“IBE’s annual Summer Celebration provides the setting for the world’s most expansive health screening event targeting African Americans and minorities. The Black & Minority Health Fair is staged by the Indiana State Department of Health at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Thousands of individuals, many of whom are elderly and/or indigent, have access to more than $2,000 in screenings and examinations at no cost. Demonstrations, presentations, an interactive stage, and distribution of information are also features of this important highlight of every summer.”

Find more on the Event Here: https://summercelebration.net/calendar-of-events/

With Indiana opening up, learn about the precautions in place for the crowd.

Phone Guest:

Dr. Antoniette Holt – Director, Indiana Department of Health Office of Minority Health Debra Whitfield – Director of Diversity and Inclusion Community Health Network Rachel Maxy – Community Outreach Coordinator with MDwise, Inc.

