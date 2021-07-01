Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

The 35th Black and Minority Health Fair 2021 Sunday – July 18th, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

The 35th Black and Minority Health Fair 2021

Sunday – July 18th, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Indianapolis Convention Center

– A Part Of Indiana Black Expo, Inc. and Summer Celebration

 
For Transportation to the Black Minority Health Fair, You Can Call:
888-673-0002
 
“IBE’s annual Summer Celebration provides the setting for the world’s most expansive health screening event targeting African Americans and minorities. The Black & Minority Health Fair is staged by the Indiana State Department of Health at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Thousands of individuals, many of whom are elderly and/or indigent, have access to more than $2,000 in screenings and examinations at no cost. Demonstrations, presentations, an interactive stage, and distribution of information are also features of this important highlight of every summer.”
 
 
With Indiana opening up, learn about the precautions in place for the crowd.
 
Phone Guest:
Dr. Antoniette Holt – Director, Indiana Department of Health Office of Minority Health
Debra Whitfield – Director of Diversity and Inclusion Community Health Network
Rachel Maxy – Community Outreach Coordinator with MDwise, Inc.

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close