Don Cheadle And Longtime Partner Bridgid Coulter Wed During COVID Pandemic

Don Cheadle is a married man!

The Academy Award-nominated actor and longtime partner Bridgid Coulter finally tied the knot after being together for nearly three decades. Although Cheadle hadn’t made a public announcement via Instagram or social media, he made an appearance on the Ellen show with guest host Wanda Sykes to break the big nuptial news.

“You text me at the top of the year I guess and you told me that you just got married and I was like, ‘Aw damn! The pandemic done got to Don and Bridgid,’” Sykes joked at the beginning of the interview. “I was like, ‘what the hell happened man?’ I think I just text something back like ‘Hey if you’re happy, I’m happy for you.’”

“I was like ‘huh?’” Cheadle responded. “‘What does that mean Wanda?’”

Sykes thought Cheadle had gone “Hollywood” about his new blessing but Sykes, much like most of Black Hollywood, was confused because she thought they had split up but instead, they had just never married.

“Yeah. That’s understandable given that we’d been together 28 years before we got married,” he said. “I hold you blameless.”

Cheadle and Coulter have been together since 1997 when the two starred in the John Singleton directed film Rosewood. They have two daughters together, Imani and Ayana and she’s starred in various TV and film projects such as A Different World, Martin, House of Lies and Black Monday.

Watch Cheadle’s interview with Sykes below!

