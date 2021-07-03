Good News
Google Unveils New Initiative Designed To Combat Food Insecurity

“We hope Find Food Support helps connect people in the U.S. to free food and assistance in their time of need,” read a statement from the tech giant.

Many families who experienced exacerbated financial burdens due to the global health crisis are still in the midst of trying to make ends meet and Google is stepping in to ensure they won’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from. The tech giant recently unveiled an initiative designed to combat food insecurity.

The company created a platform dubbed Find Food Support; a digital hub that encompasses an array of resources for those who are battling hunger. The tool features a food bank locator that helps users find food pantries and meal programs within their local communities, information about SNAP benefits, food support hotlines and places where vulnerable groups can find resources. The ever-growing directory features 90,000 places throughout the country that offer free support. Find Food Support also highlights nonprofits that are on a mission to eradicate food insecurity. Google has teamed up with organizations like FoodFinder and No Kid Hungry for the creation of the platform.

“Food insecurity impacts people from all walks of life — especially since the start of the pandemic,” read a statement from Google. “Still, the stigma associated with getting help can be a barrier for many. We want people to know they’re not alone. Find Food Support features stigma-busting videos demonstrating that food insecurity impacts all kinds of people, and highlights volunteers and organizations from around the country who have stepped up to feed their communities. There’s a long way to go to fully solving the hunger crisis in the U.S. and around the globe, but we hope Find Food Support helps connect people in the U.S. to free food and assistance in their time of need.”

Efforts like the one being led by Google are needed. Feeding America reported in 2020 nearly 45 million Americans struggled with the lack of affordability and access to food. Local community leaders are also stepping up to reverse the alarming trend. In Chicago, a collective of Black and brown-owned businesses teamed up to provide meals for underserved communities throughout the city.

