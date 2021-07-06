PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Live On Community Connection , We Discuss Critical Race Theory With An Esteemed Panel.

Call and join the conversation at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy

Panel: Tina Cosby – Host

Deon Levingston – Radio One Regional VP

Marshawn Wolley – Founder/CEO Black Onyx Management , Inc, Founding member of the African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI s, Opinion Writer, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper

Nathaniel Lee – Senior Partner at Lee Cossell & Crowley, LLP , Host of Legal Issues of The Day By Nathaniel Lee

Larry Smith – Director of Development, Hamilton County Community Foundation , Community Leader, Opinion Writer, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper

