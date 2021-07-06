Community Connection Tuesday July 7th 2021

Community Connection
| 07.06.21
Community Connection Tuesday July 7th 2021

 

Live On Community Connection , We Discussed Critical Race Theory With An Esteemed Panel.

Panel:
Tina Cosby – Host
Deon Levingston – Radio One Regional VP
Marshawn Wolley – Founder/CEO Black Onyx Management, Inc, Founding member of the African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACIs, Opinion Writer, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper
Nathaniel Lee – Senior Partner at Lee Cossell & Crowley, LLP, Host of Legal Issues of The Day By Nathaniel Lee
Larry Smith – Director of Development,
Hamilton County Community Foundation, Community Leader, Opinion Writer, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper

