Community Connection Tuesday July 7th 2021

Live On Community Connection , We Discussed Critical Race Theory With An Esteemed Panel.

Panel: Tina Cosby – Host

Deon Levingston – Radio One Regional VP

Marshawn Wolley – Founder/CEO Black Onyx M anagement , Inc, Founding member of the African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI s, Opinion Writer, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper

Nathaniel Lee – Senior Partner at Lee Cossell & Crowley, LLP , Host of Legal Issues of The Day By Nathaniel Lee

Larry Smith – Director of Development, Hamilton County Community Foundation , Community Leader, Opinion Writer, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper

