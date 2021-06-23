News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 23, 2021: Blocked Elections Bill — Extend Eviction Moratorium — Olympic Hopeful Noah Lyles

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

1. No Surprise as Senate Republicans Blocked Elections Bill

What You Need To Know:

The effort to bring about voting rights reform across the country was shot down by Senate Republicans Tuesday.

2. Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Give Low-Level Drug Offenders a Second Chance

What You Need To Know:

Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it would support legislation that would end the disparity in sentences between crack and powder cocaine offenses.

3. Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Push to Extend Eviction Moratorium

What We Need To Know: 

Several leading progressive Democrats on Capitol Hill are urging the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend a federal eviction moratorium that is set to expire at the end of the month.

4. Olympic Hopeful Noah Lyles Runs with BLM Message

What You Need To Know:

The raised black fist encased by the black glove said it all. As Olympic hopeful Noah Lyles stepped up to the starting line of the 100-meter final this weekend, his message was clear, “Black Lives Matter.”

5. Housing Is Trapping The Wealth Of Black Families

What You Need To Know:

The racial wealth gap and the case for reparations seem to be on the tip of everyone’s tongues recently.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 23, 2021: Blocked Elections Bill — Extend Eviction Moratorium — Olympic Hopeful Noah Lyles  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close