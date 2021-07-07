Coronavirus(COVID-19)
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The Pandemic Isn’t Over, It’s Shifting

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, says people shouldn't gamble with COVID-19 or their lives, reminding that vaccination remains the best protection as the pandemic shifts.

President-Elect Biden Introduces Key Health Team Nominees And Appointees For Upcoming Administration

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith appears via video to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic alongside then- President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Dec. 20, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. | Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

More than a year since the country first shutdown, and the pandemic rages on. Concerns about the spread of the new delta variant prompt a renewed push to boost vaccination rates.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, emphasizes how much the new variant has become a concern because it is easier to transmit and more aggressive than prior versions of the coronavirus.

Although some businesses and public offices maintain mask mandates and social distancing protocols, many local and state governments have removed protections. The rush to open could give the misconception that the pandemic is over. 

“The pandemic isn’t over; the pandemic is shifting,” Nunez-Smith told NewsOne during an interview Tuesday. “And so it is becoming more and more urgent to be vaccinated to be protected from the delta variant and other variants.”

Identified first in India, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has also sounded the alarm about the delta variant. According to the CDC, the delta variant is on track to becoming the dominant version of the cotronavirus in the United States. More than 50% of new COVID-19 cases are the delta variant.

Nunez-Smith explained that besides spreading more easily, the Delta variant could cause a more significant disease.

“We have several communities in the country where Delta is already the dominant version, or strain, of the virus,” Nunez-Smith said. “It makes us take a deep sigh because it does possess the opportunity to threaten the progress that we’ve made as a nation already in terms of COVID-19.”

The best data available shows that current vaccines will protect against the new variant. But persisting disparities in vaccination rates, particularly among young people, remain a concern. 

“The reality is unvaccinated people are at risk,” Nunez-Smith bluntly stated. “Taking a gamble with COVID could land you, of course, in the hospital, or worse. But it also can leave you with a month, or even longer of debilitating symptoms, that make it hard for people to work or function and just not feeling well.”

Nunez-Smith also explained that the delta variant is coming for young people in a way not seen with previous virus variations. She said she also wants to disrupt the misconception that COVID-19 is only a threat to older people.

“When we look at the UK, we see that people 12 to 20 are getting hit really hard by Delta,” Nunez-Smith said. 

Dr. Rachel Villanueva, the incoming president of the National Medical Association, stressed that hesitancy isn’t the only obstacle. During a recent discussion held by the National Birth Equity Collaborative, Villanueva pointed to ongoing vaccine access issues.

“We know that when we’ve asked people in black and brown communities, they really just want to get more information,” Villanueva explained. “We want to understand what we’re taking. We want to understand what we’re giving to our family members and that it’s safe.” 

Created in 1895, the National Medical Association is the oldest organization committed to serving Black doctors and their communities.

“We have access issues,” continued Villanueva. “We need to make sure that the vaccines are getting into the communities that need to get them and not allowing people from other communities to come in and get vaccinated  at a higher rate, which we know has been occurring.” 

Angela Aina, executive director of the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, also noted the need for increased investments in health communications and health care literacy, including equipping community-based providers with the information to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines and the ongoing nature of the pandemic. 

“Our government can be doing more investing back into the public health infrastructure, especially in this arena,” Aina said.

Speaking on rural access issues, Aina noted that many communities do not have easy access to some of the stores that may offer vaccine appointments.

“There’s not easy access to Kroger or to CVS,” said Aina. “A lot of our people are not always easily connected to those venues where the vaccine is currently being distributed.” 

In her interview with NewsOne, Nunez-Smith agreed with the expert panel about responding to people’s questions and concerns with good verifiable information and continued public health education about the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the benefits of vaccination. 

She also pointed to efforts like an outreach campaign launched by relatives of those impacted by the Tuskegee experiment. Former Tuskegee Mayor Omar Neal told the Associated Press he wanted to save lives.

“I didn’t want people to use Tuskegee and what transpired there as a reason for not taking the vaccine,” explained Neal.

Neal’s uncle was among the Black men violated by the Tuskegee experiment. But Neal and other relatives want people to understand the history and how it differs from the current moment. This is particularly important as anti-vaccination groups target Black communities with misinformation labeled as proof of “medical apartheid.” 

Asking questions is important. But once people have the information, Nunez-Smith advocates for an each one, teach one kind of approach to sharing good verifiable information and experiences with getting vaccinated. 

“You got to get out, and you got to testify about it,” Nunez-Smith said.

Jo Thompson

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

59 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

Continue reading Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:36 p.m. ET, March 15, 2021 -- After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Jo Thompson, who was once hailed as the "piano-playing Lena Horne," died from COVID-19 complications on March 9, 2021. She was 92. Thompson, a Detroit native, travelled all around the world with her gifts and was known as a barrier-breaking artist in a time where Black artists were still fighting for liberation in America. https://twitter.com/detroitnews/status/1369717690827370497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1369717690827370497%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2Fplaylist%2Fnotable-black-deaths-2021%2F Antoine Hodge, a respected and celebrated opera singer, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 22. He was 38-years-old. Hodge recently appeared in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of “Porgy and Bess." https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1365738508216860674?s=20 "My brother had opera singers' lungs, and COVID destroyed them," his sister told The New York Times. His family initially set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his treatment, however, the page is still open for donations. Most recently, it was announced that NFL head coach Mike Tomlin had contracted COVID-19. Tomlin, 48, was one of multiple members of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff to test positive for the virus, ESPN reported. Without acknowledging the reports that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Tomlin tweeted a statement on Feb. 22 thanking people for wishing him well. "I want to thank everyone who reached out to express their concerns for my health," Tomlin began his statement before adding later: "I'll be back in the office soon." https://twitter.com/CoachTomlin/status/1363982637329768453?s=20   Tomlin's and the other diagnoses have effectively shattered misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. Previously, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has seemingly been a surge of cases involving younger age groups and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. The cases don't account for the reports of a growing number of Black people who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus that have seeming flooded this writer's social media timelines as friends and others grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came when it began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that at one point last year, the coronavirus infection rate was "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.

Photos
