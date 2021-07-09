Elderly Black Woman Found Murdered At Home Just One Day After Reporting Break-In

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Protecting our elderly is one of the least things we can do to show our appreciation for their guidance in life and just off the sake of seniority overall.

Unfortunately 87-year-old former Dallas resident Anita Thompson wasn’t afforded that same respect, as she was murdered only a day after reporting an attempted Fourth of July home invasion.

As reported by NBC 5 Dallas Fort-Worth, Thompson died as a result of homicidal violence according to Dallas Police. One of the last people to speak with her was former neighbor Teresa Hanks, also president of the Neighborhood Watch Association in their area, who confirmed the initial break-in occurred on the night of Independence Day.

“When she got up the next morning, there was glass by her backdoor,” Hanks recalls of their last interaction, giving further detail by adding, “I asked her if she took pictures or anything. She said, ‘No baby. I’ve already had it fixed. I’m waiting on the police to come out.’ And that was the last time I talked to her.”

Take a look below at some more background on the events that led to Anita Thompson’s uncalled-for murder, via NBCDFW:

“Dallas Police confirmed Thompson did call 911 to report the crime. But when a dispatcher gave her an option to expedite the call by making the report over the phone, they said she did.

Hanks said she also put in a call to a beat officer. But at the end of the busy holiday weekend, she didn’t hear back.

Now, she wonders if more could have been done.

‘I was hoping that maybe they would come and at least take fingerprints,’ said Hanks.

Hanks said many along the street watched out for Thompson, who’d been an active part of the Neighborhood Watch Association for years.

She said Thompson lived alone after her son died a few years ago.

‘She was so sweet. She was, you know, a joyful person,’ said Hanks.”

Dallas Police Detective Phillip Wheeler is currently accepting any tips or information that can help in the department’s investigation via the phone line 214-671-3686. Our prayers are with Anita’s existing family, if any, and the community that cared for her. May she get the justice deserved in this case.

