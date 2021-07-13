Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Mya Smith-Edmonds Joins Us Live To Tell Us About What Is New At McDonald’s.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Mya Smith-Edmonds, The First Female African-American Next Generation McDonald’s Ownwer/Operator To Own Seven McDonald’s Restauruants (In Central Indiana) Joins Us Live To Tell Us About What Is New At McDonald’s.
 
McDonalds Black and Positively Golden:
 
About:
Black & Positively Golden® is a movement to uplift our communities. To help individuals and organizations take action to revive, protect and strengthen our culture. To use education and entrepreneurship to help build the next generation of Black Excellence. And to tell stories of truth, power, and pride. Join in and follow @wearegolden on Instagram.
 
New MyMcDonald’s Rewards Has Launched:

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
56 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close