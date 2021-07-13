Mya Smith-Edmonds Joins Us Live To Tell Us About What Is New At McDonald’s.

, The First Female African-American Next Generation McDonald’s Ownwer/Operator To Own Seven McDonald’s Restauruants (In Central Indiana) Joins Us Live To Tell Us About What Is New At

Mya Smith-Edmonds , The First Female African-American Next Generation McDonald’s Ownwer/Operator To Own Seven McDonald’s Restauruants (In Central Indiana) Joins Us Live To Tell Us About What Is New At McDonald’s .