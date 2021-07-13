Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Jor’Dan Armstrong Releases New Music Video For “My God”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

You can always count on Jor’Dan Armstrong to turn up for God and in millennial fashion. The proof is in his new video for “My God.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The visual exudes style, but the real flex of it is on God. The lyrics are all about giving credit where it’s due: “If I’ma tell it, I gotta tell it all. Hold on, wait a second, let me brag on my God.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

And who knew Jor’Dan Armstrong was homies with Lil Yachty? The rapper made an appearance in “My God” in a skit that also played into the stylish influence he’s known for.

Watch:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jor’Dan Armstrong Releases New Music Video For “My God”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
56 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close