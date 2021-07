PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Join Us Live As We Speak To Memebers of Leadership Indianapolis .

About:

“The mission of Leadership Indianapolis is to educate, inspire, and mobilize community leaders to serve and strengthen greater Indianapolis.”

Educate

Inspire

Mobilize

Connect

Contact:

615 N. Alabama St., Suite 300

Indianapolis, IN 46204

(317) 860-3670

info@leadershipindianapolis.com

Phone Guests:

Ebony Chappel – Leadership Indianapolis Program & Communications Manager

