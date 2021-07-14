Watch: Koryn Hawthorne Skates Into Summer With New Video For “Sunday”

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re in need of a feel good song for every day of the week, Koryn Hawthorne’s latest release, “Sunday,” is it.

The summertime track craves Sunday inspiration for Monday – Saturday with a nostalgic music video giving off ATL, NewNew, T.I. vibes. You know, the Atlanta-based movie where we non-ATLiens learned about the infamous Cascades skating rink? Koryn took it back there, with a cameo by Jazzy Pha. And on the backend, she co-wrote “Sunday” with Kasey Sims, Anthony Wyley, Daniel Ireland and Connor J. Little.

Between this new release and Hawthorne’s other work, it’s already been a summer of blessings for the singer who recently covered Sheen magazine and opened up her own Peach Cobbler Factory in her hometown of Abbeville, Louisiana.

Happy Summer, Koryn!

