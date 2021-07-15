WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 15, 2021: Lee Merritt Announces Campaign — Employers Weigh In — Kohl’s and Staples Rewarding Educators

News
1. Civil Rights Lawyer Lee Merritt Announces Texas Attorney General Campaign

What You Need To Know:

National civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is launching a campaign for the Democratic nomination in the race for Texas Attorney General. Merritt announced the kickoff of his campaign Tuesday to unseat the current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

2. More Than 150 Employers Weigh in on Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

The battle over voting rights rages on and major U.S. companies are making their voices heard on the issue.

3. Coronavirus Update: Nearly All U.S. States See Spike in New Covid-19 Infections

What We Need To Know: 

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in 46 U.S. states. In 31 states, new cases this past week are at least 50% higher than new cases the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Only two states — South Dakota and Iowa — are seeing decreases in new infections.

4. Virginia Jury Award to Black Woman During Police Stop

What You Need To Know:

A Virginia jury awarded an African American woman $300,000 in compensatory and punitive damages this week against a Petersburg, Virginia police officer for actions six years ago.

5. Kohl’s and Staples Rewarding Educators

What You Need To Know:

With many schools set to open within the next month or so, Kohl’s department stores wants to give some extra help to educators. The company announced a three-day bonus weekend to give teachers a 20% discount.

 

