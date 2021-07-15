35th Annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair Tomorrow, Friday July 16th – Sunday July 18th.

CLOSE
35th Annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair
“Envision Better Health in 2021”
Tomorrow, Friday July 16tth – Sunday July 18th.
At The Indiana Convention Center Hall I-K
Thousands of individuals will have access to more than $2,000 in screenings and examinations at no cost! Demonstrations, presentations, an interactive stage, and distribution of information are also features of this important highlight of every summer.”
Full Schedule Offered Here: https://www.in.gov/health/minority-health/indiana-black-and-minority-health-fair/
For more information, call 317-232-3231, email INOMH@isdh.in.gov or visit health.in.gov.
Phone Guest:
Dr. Antoniette Holt – Director, ISDH Office of Minority Health
