Richard Sherman Is Lucky The Police Didn't Kill Him

The NFL star has already publicly acknowledged that nothing is guaranteed during a police encounter with a Black man, no matter who he is.

The details surrounding NFL star Richard Sherman‘s arrest early Wednesday morning near Seattle are indeed disturbing, but not as disturbing as they could be since he is alive to tell about it.

The full picture hasn’t been painted yet of what exactly happened when the free-agent cornerback was taken into custody by officers with the Redmond Police Department, but what has been reported so far suggests he may have been suffering from a mental health crisis or depression.

Sherman was allegedly trying to break into the home of his wife’s parents following a reported single-vehicle accident in which he was involved that may have been caused because he was drunk. But been before that, according to a 911 call from his wife, Sherman was acting suicidal and threatening to harm himself verbally as well as in text messages to friends. Police have said Sherman resisted arrest when they arrived at his in-laws’ home, prompting them to sic a police dog on him.

The bottom line is that Richard Sherman is lucky the police didn’t kill him.

As we’ve seen too many times now, even the most innocent of police encounters can turn deadly in a split second. The chances of that happening increase exponentially when the suspect is Black.

The 911 call from Sherman’s wife was released Wednesday afternoon and suggests the NFL star was going through a personal crisis. Ignoring for a moment how rude the 911 dispatcher was to Sherman’s wife, who was pleading for help despite being repeatedly interrupted during a frantic moment, the contents of the call are disturbing.

Ashley Moss told the 911 dispatcher that her husband was “drunk and belligerent” and that he was fighting her uncle. At one point she said Sherman was threatening to kill himself.

“He has sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself, and he’s saying that if the police show up that he’ll try to fight them,” Moss told the dispatcher, who seemed to be confrontational with the caller.

“This is Richard Sherman,” Moss implores the dispatcher. “This is a fucking emergency!”

She can be heard repeatedly pleading with her husband, “Richard, please stop!”

While the 911 dispatcher acted as if she didn’t know who the Pro Bowl NFL star is, one of the police officers who responded to the call sure did, according to the Associated Press.

One of the state troopers on the scene told Sherman he once parked his car while working as a valet attendant as a teenager. But that tactic failed once Sherman was informed he would be arrested, prompting him to start “walking away rapidly and fought as police tried to take him into custody.”

Alive.

Amazingly, no guns were pulled, let alone fired, and the worst that happened was Sherman suffered minor lacerations to his lower leg and ankle from the police dog. An officer also claimed he was injured, though the extent of his reported injury was not immediately clear.

Imagine if the cops had not recognized Sherman.

Usually, scenarios similar to all of the above amount not only to a fatal police shooting, but also one for which police would likely be able to validate and avoid criminal prosecution. Instead, Sherman — a celebrity in Washington because of his many years starring for the Seattle Seahawks — is still alive probably because he was recognized by law enforcement, a privilege typically not afforded to Black criminal suspects.

Moss told the Seattle Times that her husband did not hurt anyone.

“At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” she said. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman was arrested for domestic-violence burglary. There are also pending charges for drunken driving and a hit-and-run. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

On the flip side, too many Black people who have police encounters don’t live to see their day in court.

To be sure, the Redmond Police Department is not above responding with deadly violence to a 911 call. That was the case last September when Andrea Thomas Churna, a white woman, called 911 suspecting a burglar was trying to break into her luxury condo, local news outlet KUOW reported. “I think someone’s trying to kill me at my apartment,” Churna told the dispatcher. While there is much more to the story than that, the bottom line is that Churna was dead 30 minutes later in her own home after police responded to her 911 call by shooting her multiple times.

If the Redmond Police Department would do that to a white woman…

Ironically, Sherman said about five years ago that “all lives matter,” a phrase that has often been used as a counter to the rallying call that “Black lives matter.” Two months later that same year, Sherman changed his tune on police brutality.

The Compton, California native, responding to the spate of police killings of Black people, said he believes that the message from Colin Kaepernick — whose silent kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem to bring attention to police violence against Black people got him blacklisted from the NFL — has been “ignored.”

“The reason these guys are kneeling, the reason we’re locking arms is to bring people together to make people aware that this is not right,” Sherman said at the time. “It’s not right for people to get killed in the street.”

He later added: “When you tell a kid, ‘When you’re dealing with police, just put your hands up and comply with everything,’ and there’s still a chance of them getting shot and no repercussions for anyone, that’s an unfortunate time to be living. It’s an unfortunate place to be in. There’s not a lot you can tell a kid.”

I repeat: Richard Sherman is lucky the police didn’t kill him, and it is apparent that he must surely know that, as well.

Police killings 2020

112 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

111 photos Launch gallery

112 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 112 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

112 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

[caption id="attachment_4172878" align="alignnone" width="1024"] A memorial for Leneal Frazier is pictured in Minneapolis. | Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 12:15 p.m. ET, July 10, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One recent police-involved death of a Black man underscored the many ways in which law enforcement can have a lethal effect on the communities they serve. Leneal Lamont Frazier was killed early Tuesday morning during a high-speed police pursuit in which he was not a suspect. But a Minneapolis police car chasing an alleged robbery suspect crashed into Frazier's car, sending him to a hospital where he soon died from injuries sustained from the collision. The family of Frazier, whose niece is Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the video of Chauvin murdering Floyd, retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump and have demanded accountability for the "irresponsible" killing caused directly by the police. Frazier's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Photos
