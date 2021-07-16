Community Connection Thursday July 15 2021
PINK-4-EVER And The RED Alliance Have Merged Together To Form Pink-4-Ever Ending Disparities! A Merger of Indianapolis Breast Cancer Non-Profits.
“PINK-4-Ever Ending Disparities will create new programs and nurture existing ones including, but not limited to:
• Screening mammography assistance
• Breath Health Advocate Initiative which trains advocates to provide support
and connections to resources for women undergoing diagnostic tests and treatment
• Sisters Inspired to Stand (S.I.S) which is the support and empowerment
group for breast cancer survivors and caregivers
• Nadine Whitlock Hayes Legacy Fund provides financial assistance to women in treatment and help with the cost of genetic counseling and testing
• Junior Ambassadors Initiative that trains high school and college students to share breast health information and self-advocacy messages with peers
• Faith-Based Initiative partners with predominantly black church
congregations to raise breast cancer awareness
• Breast Health Summit convenes patients, caregivers, researchers and health providers to share latest on clinical trials, research, nutrition, and more
• The Power Trip granting patients and their families much needed vacation and respite care”
Brand New Website: https://www.pink-4-ever.org/
Phone Guests:
Lisa Hayes – Reaching To End Disparities Alliance Executive Director
Nadia Miller – Pink 4 Ever President
Marshawn Wolley of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males Joined Us Live!
Free Webinar for parents on Returning to In-person Learning in Schools, July 20, 2021 beginning at 8:00pm until 9:00pm. Register at: http://www.fatherhood.org/webinar-for-parents
Other Topics:
Critical Race Theory
Statement on Supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
IBE Education Conference
Keynote Adresses about Education Equity in light of a pandemic
Phone Guests:
Marshawn Wolley – African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI
35th Annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair
“Envision Better Health in 2021”
Friday July 16th – Sunday July 18th.
At The Indiana Convention Center Hall I-K
Thousands of individuals will have access to more than $2,000 in screenings and examinations at no cost! Demonstrations, presentations, an interactive stage, and distribution of information are also features of this important highlight of every summer.”
For more information, call 317-232-3231, email INOMH@isdh.in.gov or visit health.in.gov.
Phone Guest:
Dr. Antoniette Holt – Director, ISDH Office of Minority Health
