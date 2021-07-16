Community Connection Thursday July 15 2021

“PINK-4-Ever Ending Disparities will create new programs and nurture existing ones including, but not limited to:

• Screening mammography assistance

• Breath Health Advocate Initiative which trains advocates to provide support

and connections to resources for women undergoing diagnostic tests and treatment

• Sisters Inspired to Stand (S.I.S) which is the support and empowerment

group for breast cancer survivors and caregivers

• Nadine Whitlock Hayes Legacy Fund provides financial assistance to women in treatment and help with the cost of genetic counseling and testing

• Junior Ambassadors Initiative that trains high school and college students to share breast health information and self-advocacy messages with peers

• Faith-Based Initiative partners with predominantly black church

congregations to raise breast cancer awareness

• Breast Health Summit convenes patients, caregivers, researchers and health providers to share latest on clinical trials, research, nutrition, and more

• The Power Trip granting patients and their families much needed vacation and respite care”