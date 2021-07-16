Community Connection Friday July 16th 2021

| 07.16.21
Community Connection Friday July 16th 2021

 

Tina was live the whole show from the 35th Annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair!

 

More info:

Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair

“Envision Better Health in 2021”

Today, Friday July 16th – Sunday July 18th.

At The Indiana Convention Center Hall I-K
Thousands of individuals will have access to more than $2,000 in screenings and examinations at no cost! Demonstrations, presentations, an interactive stage, and distribution of information are also features of this important highlight of every summer.”
For more information, call 317-232-3231, email INOMH@isdh.in.gov or visit health.in.gov.

