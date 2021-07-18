Good News
HomeGood News

Milwaukee Bucks, NBA Cares Renovate Local Community Center

The Running Rebels community organization provides programming for at-risk youth.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

The Milwaukee Bucks are paying it forward by supporting organizations that are driving change within the city. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team joined forces with NBA Cares to renovate a local community center.

The facility is run by Running Rebels; a nonprofit that uses community engagement as a vessel to help at-risk youth change the trajectory of their lives. Its founder Victor Barnett merged education and sports to teach teenagers and young adults valuable life lessons that would be instrumental in cultivating a solid foundation for success. The organization offers an array of programs including ones that are centered on violence prevention, mentorship, higher education, workforce development and athletics. Running Rebels serves nearly 2,500 youth annually.

As part of the social good effort—which was supported by Kaiser Permanente and State Farm—the nonprofit’s recreation center and kitchen will be refurbished. A Learn and Play Center will be created. “One of the things the Bucks have done so well is give back to the community and really develop partnerships,” Kathy Behrens, who serves as the NBA’s President for Social Responsibility and Player Programs, said in a statement. “They are truly one of the best organizations we have in the NBA.” Havens like the Running Rebels facility are needed as issues impacting at-risk youth in the city persist.

News about the Milwaukee Bucks’ philanthropic project comes after NBA star Donovan Mitchell renovated basketball courts at The Children’s Village Community Center in New York. The nonprofit has a mission rooted in providing resources and support for youth through an array of immersive programs. To coincide with the release of his new sneakers, the D.O.N. Issue #3, Mitchell teamed up with Adidas to refurbish basketball courts at the organization’s residential campus for foster children.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Refurbishes Basketball Courts At The Children’s Village

NBA Star Russell Westbrook To Open Schools In Los Angeles

Nelson Mandela

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

7 photos Launch gallery

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

[caption id="attachment_4175292" align="alignnone" width="550"] Source: Sion Touhig / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, July 18, 2021: As the world celebrates Nelson Mandela Day — also known as the first Black South African president's birthday — it's only right to pay homage to how the freedom-fighting former political prisoner also known as Madiba had a way with words. So many of his epic speeches gave their listeners hope, an effect that still lasts to this day. One of the many things African students — and people all across the world — can look to for inspiration are the many quotes Mandela has provided us with. But it wasn't always that way. In an attempt to silence the popular lawyer and African National Congress (ANC) activist, Mandela was arrested and acquitted of treason in 1961. The following year, he was arrested for illegally leaving South Africa. It was in 1964, however, that Mandela’s fortunes would turn for the worse. RELATED: A Timeline Of Nelson Mandela’s Life Mandela and other ANC leaders were sentenced to life for attempting to overthrow the government. Serving 18 of his 27 years behind bars in the harsh Robben Island prison just outside of Cape Town, the authorities tried to break Mandela’s spirit with hard labor and other forms of ill-treatment. Correspondence with the outside world was scarce, as Mandela was only allowed to receive and write a letter once every six months. Over the course of his imprisonment, Mandela’s fame rose as the spiritual leader of stamping out apartheid. He became known for staging protests and radicalizing other Black prisoners at Robben Island. Eventually, his disturbances sparked prison officials to improve the conditions. Mandela was moved to a different location and eventually put on house arrest. In 1985, Mandela was offered a chance at freedom by then-President P.W. Botha -- but only if he would renounce his militancy. In pure defiance, Mandela rejected the offer. When P.W. Botha suffered a stroke in 1989, it gave way for Frederik Willem de Klerk to replace him in the post. Klerk lifted the ban on the ANC and related anti-apartheid groups in 1990, announcing that he would free Nelson Mandela. As he left Victor Verster Prison on this day in 1990, Mandela would address the nation with measurable humility and stern resolve. Here is a brief excerpt from Nelson Mandela’s rally speech in Cape Town on the day of his release from prison: Our struggle has reached a decisive moment. We call on our people to seize this moment so that the process towards democracy is rapid and uninterrupted. We have waited too long for our freedom. We can no longer wait. Now is the time to intensify the struggle on all fronts. To relax our efforts now would be a mistake, which generations to come will not be able to forgive. The sight of freedom looming on the horizon should encourage us to redouble our efforts. As the world still mourns the loss and celebrates the gift of his life, check out some of Madiba's most powerful speeches.

Milwaukee Bucks, NBA Cares Renovate Local Community Center  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close