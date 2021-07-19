PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

IndyGo Unveils A New Bus Stop To Increase Access for Veterans!

IndyGo Director Of Communications Carrie Black Joins Us To Tell Us More!

The new bus stop is located between the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center at the corner of St. Margaret’s Drive and Smith Boulevard.

“This stop, located on IndyGo Routes 10 and 37 outbound, will provide a new and more convenient access point for IndyGo riders visiting the Indianapolis V.A. Medical Center, putting them steps away from the main entrance. “

Learn More Here: https://www.indygo.net/indygo-unveils-a-new-bus-stop-to-increase-access-for-veterans/

