CARMEL — A Carmel woman is fed up with unwanted text messages phishing for her personal information.

Sheila Black’s cell phone pings day and night with phishing texts — messages scammers send you to try to steal your financial or personal data.

In Black’s case, the messages are all group texts with phone numbers she does not recognize.

“I’m just being bombarded,” said Black. “It’s ludicrous. I’m exhausted from it. I really am.”

The Carmel grandmother contacted WRTV Investigates for help in getting the often-explicit messages to stop.

“I’m a Christian,” said Black. “Most of the texts are very vulgar.”

Read more from WRTV here

Phishing text messages are on the rise in Indiana

