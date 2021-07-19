Community Connection Monday July 19th 2021

Community Connection
| 07.19.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Monday July 19th 2021

 

Director of the Indiana Department of Health Office of Minority Health Antoniette Holt, Joined us Live To Go Over Last Weekends Black & Minority Health Fair!

 

IndyGo Unveils A New Bus Stop To Increase Access for Veterans!

IndyGo Director Of Communications Carrie Black Joined Us To Tell Us More!

The new bus stop is located between the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center at the corner of St. Margaret’s Drive and Smith Boulevard.
“This stop, located on IndyGo Routes 10 and 37 outbound, will provide a new and more convenient access point for IndyGo riders visiting the Indianapolis V.A. Medical Center, putting them steps away from the main entrance. “

Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing!

Monday July 26th Plum Creek Golf Club Checkin 7:30 AM Start at 9:00 AM – 12401 Lynnwood Blvd Carmel, IN 46033

About:
“The Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club is sponsoring a chartiy golf outing to benefit Crisus Attucks high School’s Athletic Programs and to provide scholarships to student athletes.”
Phone Guest:
Walter Hart – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing
DeWitt Fleming – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close