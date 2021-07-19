Community Connection Monday July 19th 2021
Director of the Indiana Department of Health Office of Minority Health Antoniette Holt, Joined us Live To Go Over Last Weekends Black & Minority Health Fair!
IndyGo Unveils A New Bus Stop To Increase Access for Veterans!
IndyGo Director Of Communications Carrie Black Joined Us To Tell Us More!
The new bus stop is located between the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center at the corner of St. Margaret’s Drive and Smith Boulevard.
“This stop, located on IndyGo Routes 10 and 37 outbound, will provide a new and more convenient access point for IndyGo riders visiting the Indianapolis V.A. Medical Center, putting them steps away from the main entrance. “
Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing!
Monday July 26th Plum Creek Golf Club Checkin 7:30 AM Start at 9:00 AM – 12401 Lynnwood Blvd Carmel, IN 46033
About:
“The Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club is sponsoring a chartiy golf outing to benefit Crisus Attucks high School’s Athletic Programs and to provide scholarships to student athletes.”
Phone Guest:
Walter Hart – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing
DeWitt Fleming – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing
