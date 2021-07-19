Community Connection Monday July 19th 2021

Director of the Indiana Department of Health Office of Minority Health Antoniette Holt, Joined us Live To Go Over Last Weekends Black & Minority Health Fair!

IndyGo Unveils A New Bus Stop To Increase Access for Veterans! IndyGo Director Of Communications Carrie Black Joined Us To Tell Us More! The new bus stop is located between the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center at the corner of St. Margaret’s Drive and Smith Boulevard. “This stop, located on IndyGo Routes 10 and 37 outbound, will provide a new and more convenient access point for IndyGo riders visiting the Indianapolis V.A. Medical Center, putting them steps away from the main entrance. “ Learn More Here: https://www.indygo.net/indygo-unveils-a-new-bus-stop-to-increase-access-for-veterans/?fbclid=IwAR2kWzaBAaQrOWJULppAwUBiPQSVp51gtNU__SMz2plFRa0u_rYvUAMp7Gk

Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing! Monday July 26th Plum Creek Golf Club Checkin 7:30 AM Start at 9:00 AM – 12401 Lynnwood Blvd Carmel, IN 46033 About: “The Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club is sponsoring a chartiy golf outing to benefit Crisus Attucks high School’s Athletic Programs and to provide scholarships to student athletes.” Player Registration & Event Info: http://www.crispusattucksalumnilettermen.com/player-registration.html?fbclid=IwAR2MXssjMBmPxDnz9rgRQgIDc1bNg1ayF8l913oUob6Okx6xPC5rFSTVDYU Phone Guest: Walter Hart – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing DeWitt Fleming – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing

