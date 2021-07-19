Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches To Receive Preservation Grant For Historic Sites

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Black history has its fair share of ups and downs, and one of our lowest to get through emotionally was the unfortunate 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till after he was accused of flirting with a white woman.

The location of his funeral, Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, has since become a prominent location amongst African Americans that will now officially be preserved as such, along with a few other Black historic sites.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced more than $3 million in grant funding for the preservation of Black historic sites according to Religion News Service, which includes 40 organizations that will receive funds by way of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Along with Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, the other churches that will receive structural repairs include Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C., The People’s A.M.E. Zion Church in Syracuse, New York and Mount Zion Baptist Church in Athens, Ohio.

Although currently doing wonders for our people, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has actually only been around for the past four years. In the time since the National Trust for Historic Preservation launched the fund back in 2017, the organization has reportedly invested more than $50 million in preservation projects.

The fact that all this energy is being put into the Black church is a blessing in itself, and we can only hope the reupholstering leads to even more historic moments in these establishments. In the case of Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, the respect is deserved simply on behalf of Emmett Till’s memory.

