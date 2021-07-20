Indy
HomeIndy

Holding your landlord accountable, and the options available to you

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Dangerous mold, broken AC units and no hot water are all issues viewers have shared with WRTV, frustrated that their landlord or apartment management won’t fix the problems.

Most recently, we’ve been looking into complaints at Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Residents have told us that a few fixes have been made, but problems persists.

Johnny Langley and his family are dealing some of those persistent problems. His mother is currently dealing with breathing issues because of mold.

RESOURCES | Tenant Rights in Indiana

“To see my mother going through that, it really does hurt and I don’t want to see other families and other people to have to see their parents go through that,” Langley said. His mother has been to a pulmonologist who confirmed her living space at Arborwood is detrimental to her health. Langley said he and his family have tried to contact the property managers about the issue.

Read more from WRTV here

 

Holding your landlord accountable, and the options available to you  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close