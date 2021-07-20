Community Connection Tuesday July 20th 2021

Community Connection
| 07.20.21
Lets Meet Together On Behalf of Our Haughville Neighborhood

 

Lets Meet Together On Behalf of Our Haughville Neighborhood

Haughville Deserves Better Streets, Curves, Sidewalks, Houses & Safety.

Tuesday July 27th 6:30 PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

1301 N. Goodlet Ave
Phone Guest:
Rev. Ronald Covington – Sr. Pastor, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Dedicated Daughters Webinars Every Two Weeks Through September. Helping Children Taking Care Of Parents With Alzheimer’s.

The Next Webinar is Jul 29th at 5:00 PM

About Dedicated Daughters:
“This group serves as a port in the storm for children charged with caring for their aging parents. This is a place to connect with each other, feel heard, seek advice, share concerns and look for solutions”
About The Webinars:
“Every two weeks our moderator, Sandra Durbin, will host a Zoom meeting where caregivers supporting aging parents, just like you, will come together in a structured forum to share their stories. Each session will have a theme that targets a specific aspect of the journey to help focus the conversation. Periodically, we’ll invite guest speakers, experts specializing in different facets of caregiving for the elderly, such as “Navigating Medicaid” or “How to communicate with parents experiencing memory loss.”
Phone Guest:
Sandra Durbin – Dedicated Daughters of Autism

