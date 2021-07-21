Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley Joins Us To Discuss The Missing Persons Case Involving Holleywood Actress & Indianapolis Native Rashia Whitlock.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
items.[0].image.alt
IMPD Lt. Shane Foley Joins Us To Discuss The Missing Persons Case Involving Holleywood Actress & Indianapolis Native Rashia Whitlock.
 
Rashia Whitlock Has Been Missing Since Her Back To School Giveaway At The Christamore House July 10th.
If you have info please contact The Missing Persons Unit at: 317-327-6160
 
Rashia was on our show on July 9th the day before.
 
Article Per Our Partnership With RTV6:
 
Phone Guest:
Lt. Shane Foley – IMPD Public Affairs/Media Relations Supervisor

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close