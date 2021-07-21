PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley Joins Us To Discuss The Missing Persons Case Involving Holleywood Actress & Indianapolis Native Rashia Whitlock.

Rashia Whitlock Has Been Missing Since Her Back To School Giveaway At The Christamore House July 10th.

If you have info please contact The Missing Persons Unit at: 317-327-6160

Rashia was on our show on July 9th the day before.

Article Per Our Partnership With RTV6:

Phone Guest:

Lt. Shane Foley – IMPD Public Affairs/Media Relations Supervisor

