Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

An Important Win In The Courts For Voting Rights In Indiana! – Common Cause Indiana

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
An Important Win In The Courts For Voting Rights In Indiana!
Common Cause Indiana Policy Director Joins Us Live To Tell Us More!
 
Yesterday’s victory in Common Cause Indiana v. Lawson makes sure that every eligible Hoosier can have their voice heard at the ballot box — without the threat of being purged from the voter rolls without consent, notice, or a waiting period.
 
Common Cause Indiana Website: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/
 
Phone Guest:
Julia Vaughn – Policy Director Common Cause Indiana

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close