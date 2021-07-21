CLOSE
An Important Win In The Courts For Voting Rights In Indiana!
Common Cause Indiana Policy Director Joins Us Live To Tell Us More!
Yesterday’s victory in Common Cause Indiana v. Lawson makes sure that every eligible Hoosier can have their voice heard at the ballot box — without the threat of being purged from the voter rolls without consent, notice, or a waiting period.
Common Cause Indiana Website: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/
Phone Guest:
Julia Vaughn – Policy Director Common Cause Indiana
Also On AM 1310: The Light: