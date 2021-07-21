Indy
HomeIndy

IMPD searching for woman last seen on July 10 at downtown hotel

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on July 10 at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Rashia Whitlock, 32, is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said in an email.

Whitlock was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the Sheraton Hotel, located at 31 W. Ohio St. in Indianapolis, Young said.

Anyone who locates Whitlock is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

 

IMPD searching for woman last seen on July 10 at downtown hotel  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close