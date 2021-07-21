Community Connection Wednesday July 21st 2021

City County Counselor John Barth of District 7 Joined Us Live To Speak on The Growing Issue Of Reckless Driving In The City Of Indianapolis.

How can we tackle this?

Call in and join the conversation with your ideas! Have you experienced an increase of reckless driving in Indy?

https://www.facebook.com/CityCounty-Councillor-John-Barth-268119198707 City County Councillor John Barth:

Phone Guest: John Barth – District 7 City County Councilor

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley Joins Us To Discuss The Missing Persons Case Involving Holleywood Actress & Indianapolis Native Rashia Whitlock.

Rashia Whitlock Has Been Missing Since Her Back To School Giveaway At The Christamore House July 10th.

If you have info please contact The Missing Persons Unit at: 317-327-6160

Rashia was on our show on July 9th the day before.

Article Per Our Partnership With RTV6: https://www.wrtv.com/news/public-safety/impd-searching-for-woman-last-seen-on-july-10-at-downtown-hotel?fbclid=IwAR0plhqiHy7_UgmV-FdFPELomyowZyg3aMX5VzbQ-_79rgnKzLN3vUQ4M2M

Phone Guest: Lt. Shane Foley – IMPD Public Affairs/Media Relations Supervisor

An Important Win In The Courts For Voting Rights In Indiana! Common Cause Indiana Policy Director Joined Us Live To Tell Us More!

Yesterday’s victory in Common Cause Indiana v. Lawson makes sure that every eligible Hoosier can have their voice heard at the ballot box — without the threat of being purged from the voter rolls without consent, notice, or a waiting period.

Phone Guest: Julia Vaughn – Policy Director Common Cause Indiana

Also On AM 1310: The Light: