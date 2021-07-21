Community Connection Wednesday July 21st 2021

Community Connection
| 07.21.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Wednesday July 21st 2021

 

City County Counselor John Barth of District 7 Joined Us Live To Speak on The Growing Issue Of Reckless Driving In The City Of Indianapolis.

How can we tackle this?
Call in and join the conversation with your ideas! Have you experienced an increase of reckless driving in Indy?
Phone Guest:
John Barth – District 7 City County Councilor

 

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley Joins Us To Discuss The Missing Persons Case Involving Holleywood Actress & Indianapolis Native Rashia Whitlock.

Rashia Whitlock Has Been Missing Since Her Back To School Giveaway At The Christamore House July 10th.
If you have info please contact The Missing Persons Unit at: 317-327-6160
Rashia was on our show on July 9th the day before.
Article Per Our Partnership With RTV6:
Phone Guest:
Lt. Shane Foley – IMPD Public Affairs/Media Relations Supervisor

 

An Important Win In The Courts For Voting Rights In Indiana!

Common Cause Indiana Policy Director Joined Us Live To Tell Us More!

Yesterday’s victory in Common Cause Indiana v. Lawson makes sure that every eligible Hoosier can have their voice heard at the ballot box — without the threat of being purged from the voter rolls without consent, notice, or a waiting period.
Common Cause Indiana Website: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/
Phone Guest:
Julia Vaughn – Policy Director Common Cause Indiana

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close