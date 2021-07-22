PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University says at least 60% of its incoming students are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Approximately 66% of school staff have also submitted proof of vaccination, as well.

Purdue is not requiring the vaccine but is strongly encouraging all students and staff to get the shot if possible.

University officials say they expect the vaccination numbers to grow before the first day of fall classes on August 23.

Read more from WRTV here

60% of Purdue students are fully vaccinated was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: