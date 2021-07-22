CLOSE
Indiana Donor Network Joins Us To Go Over Expo And How Indiana Donor Network’s Outreach Went.
Become a donor today!
“Over 1,000 Hoosiers and more than 100,000 people nationwide are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. In the U.S., another person is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. Each day, 20 people die because a donated organ wasn’t available in time.”
Learn More About Indiana Donor Network: https://indianadonornetwork.org/
Phone Guest:
Elliott Stubblefield – Multicultural Community Outreach Coordinator at Indiana Donor Network
