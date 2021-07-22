Community Connection Thursday July 22nd 2021

Community Connection
| 07.22.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Thursday July 22nd 2021

 

Open Lines From 1:00 – 2:00

 

Indiana Donor Network Joined Us To Go Over Expo And How Indiana Donor Network’s Outreach Went.

Become a donor today!
“Over 1,000 Hoosiers and more than 100,000 people nationwide are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. In the U.S., another person is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. Each day, 20 people die because a donated organ wasn’t available in time.”
Learn More About Indiana Donor Network: https://indianadonornetwork.org/
Phone Guest:
Elliott Stubblefield – Multicultural Community Outreach Coordinator at Indiana Donor Network

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close