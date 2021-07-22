Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

What’s The Tea: Kevin Hart Is Gearing Up For His Brand New Talk Show on Peacock “Hart to Heart”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Game Face key art

Source: E! Entertainment / NBC Universal

Today on What’s the Tea, Cheryl Jackson shares how NBC’s, Peacock has slotted Thursday, August 5, for the premiere of Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart.  A New one-hour episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, starting with the first three episodes on August 5.

In Hart to Heart, Hart sits down with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who represent his interests and influences, in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and humor. Hart to Heart “will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status,” per Peacock. Guests will be announced each week ahead of the drop.

The show falls under Hart’s multi-year deal with Peacock via his Laugh Out Loud network.

source: Deadline Online

What’s The Tea: Kevin Hart Is Gearing Up For His Brand New Talk Show on Peacock “Hart to Heart”  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close