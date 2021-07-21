Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

What’s The Tea: Jeff Bazos Awards Van Jones and Jose’ Andres 100 Million Dollars

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
March on Washington Film Festival -- BlackkKlansman

Source: Bruce Guthrie / Bruce Guthrie Photos

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and world’s wealthiest man, said Tuesday he planned to award $100 million each to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef Jose Andres

Bezos said that Jones and Andres were free to do “what they want” with the money.
“They can give it all to their own charity,” Bezos said at a press conference after his trip to space. “Or they can share the wealth. It is up to them.”
The money, Bezos said, was tied to a “surprise” philanthropic initiative he wanted to announce called the Courage and Civility Award.
The award aims to honor those who have “demonstrated courage” and tried to be a unifier in a divisive world, Bezos added.
“We need unifiers and not vilifiers,” Bezos said. “We need people who argue hard and act hard for what they believe. But they do that always with civility and never ad hominem attacks. Unfortunately, we live in a world where this is too often not the case. But we do have role models.”
Jones, accepting the award, said that “sometimes dreams come true.”
source:  CNN

What’s The Tea: Jeff Bazos Awards Van Jones and Jose’ Andres 100 Million Dollars  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close