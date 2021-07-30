Community Connection Thursday July 29th 2021

“This month Spirit & Place relaunches Powerful⁠ Conversations on Race, a monthly community-based dialogue series aimed at unpacking⁠ beliefs and values around race and racism.⁠”

“Powerful Conversations on Race [PCR] is a monthly community dialogue series exploring topics around race and racism and the resulting impact.

Powerful Conversations on Race is a way for us to get comfortable talking about uncomfortable histories and is, therefore, rooted in historical documents and subject matter.

This IS NOT a lecture or book club, a space for community to come together and dive deeply into a variety of topics concerning race.

This month we will offer two discussions. You can register for both discussions here. Both discussions occur concurrently. The day of event you will be placed with your desired discussion upon entry. Charleston Syllabus / Powerful Conversations on Race 101 is the place to start if you are new to learning these histories and how to talk about race, this is where you begin. Race & … is a space to explore contemporary issues on race and in August we will dialogue around what Critical Race Theory is and isn’t.”

Dedicated Daughters Webinars Helping Children Taking Care Of Parents With Alzheimer’s. Every Two Weeks Now – Through September.

The Next Webinar is July 29th at 5:00 PM

Sign up here: https://dedicateddaughters.com/

About Dedicated Daughters: “This group serves as a port in the storm for children charged with caring for their aging parents. This is a place to connect with each other, feel heard, seek advice, share concerns and look for solutions”

About The Webinars: “Every two weeks our moderator, Sandra Durbin, will host a Zoom meeting where caregivers supporting aging parents, just like you, will come together in a structured forum to share their stories. Each session will have a theme that targets a specific aspect of the journey to help focus the conversation. Periodically, we’ll invite guest speakers, experts specializing in different facets of caregiving for the elderly, such as “Navigating Medicaid” or “How to communicate with parents experiencing memory loss.””