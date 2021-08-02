Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival! August 13th and 14th

CLOSE
Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival!
August 13, 2021 Opening Night Indianapolis Art Center
August 14, 2021 All Day Screenings Central Library Indianapolis
Writer and Director Paul Saltzman Joins Us Live To Discuss One Of His Documentaries Showing In The Festival. It is called, “PROM NIGHT IN MISSISSIPPI” featuring Morgan Freeman.
After the screening, there will be a Q&A with filmmaker, Paul Saltzman moderated by Dr Leslie Etienne, Professor, IUPUI
More info:
Phone Guest:
Paul Saltzman – Writer/Director of PROM NIGHT IN MISSISSIPPI featuring Morgan Freeman
