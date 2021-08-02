I Am My Sister’s Keeper Conference! This Friday/Saturday August 6th -7th

CLOSE
I Am My Sister’s Keeper Conference!
– Presented By Daughters of Deborah
This Friday/Saturday August 6th -7th
Located at Greater Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
2200 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Register Here: https://www.iamdaughtersofdeborah.com/blank-page-1
Hosting:
Hosted by Lady Karen Hoskins
Prophetess Carmen Barnes
Apostle Rein Johnson
And More!
~ Door Prizes
~ Meet & Greet
~ Phenomenal Breakout Class Sessions during the day
~ Morning Manna Services
~ Evening Breakthrough Services
“Registration includes lots of extras, including Pastor Beverly Crawford!
Registration spots are limited due to CDC restrictions so please register ASAP. Also, TShirts and masks are limited so please purchase customized items today. “
Also On AM 1310: The Light: