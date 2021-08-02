Community Connection
I Am My Sister’s Keeper Conference! This Friday/Saturday August 6th -7th

May be an image of 2 people and text that says 'APOSTLE REIN JOHNSON ይഷ Daughters Of Deborah Empower Equip Encourage M M SİSTER Prophetess Carmen Barnes KEEPER HostLady Karen Conference AUGUST 6-7,2 Indianapolis IN SAVE THE DATE!'
I Am My Sister’s Keeper Conference!
– Presented By Daughters of Deborah
This Friday/Saturday August 6th -7th
 
Located at Greater Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
2200 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
 
 
Hosting:
Hosted by Lady Karen Hoskins
Prophetess Carmen Barnes
Apostle Rein Johnson
And More!
 
~ Door Prizes
~ Meet & Greet
~ Phenomenal Breakout Class Sessions during the day
~ Morning Manna Services
~ Evening Breakthrough Services
 
“Registration includes lots of extras, including Pastor Beverly Crawford!
 
Registration spots are limited due to CDC restrictions so please register ASAP. Also, TShirts and masks are limited so please purchase customized items today. “

Photos
Close