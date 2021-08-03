CLOSE
IndyGo Coach Operator Turned Author Nathaniel Barnes Joins Us Live.
Nathaniel Barnes has written, ”Make A Believer Out Of Me” as well as, “Have Faith In God”
Find the books here: https://nathansbooks.com/
or call 765-631-3104
About the Book, Make A Believer Out Of Me:
“In life we all need encouraging, some need it more than others. God has given me the ability to encourage you. In this book you will find that no matter the opposition, you can still live your dreams. And you will discover that we all can live together in harmony. “
Phone Guest:
Nathaniel Barnes – IndyGo Coach Operator/Author
