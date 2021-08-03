Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Announce Joint Tour

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music, who this year snagged a Grammy Award for their song “Movin’ On,” have moved on to more collaborative efforts. They’re going on tour together!
The guys announced the news on Instagram with a video post that highlighted their performance and success at this year’s Stellar Awards, giving fans a snippet into what to expect.
“I just pray we can continue to fuse excitement into the gospel music genre, the church, the kingdom; we’ll do our part,” McReynolds said in the reveal.
Tour dates include the following:
- September 30: Tabernacle in Atlanta
- October 1: Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte
- October 3L Theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia
- October 4: Sony Hall in New York City
- October 5: Todd’s Place in New Haven
- October 7: Lincoln Theatre in in Washington
- October 10: House of Blues in Chicago
- October 13: The Novo in Los Angeles
Tickets to see Jonny and Mali go on sale August 6! In the meantime, here’s a clip from their Stellar Awards performance…
